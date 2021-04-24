Baltasar Revolt: an electric, extreme and Spanish sports car

The car that you have on your screens is the Baltasar Revolt, the first car from Baltasar Cars. This Barcelona-based company is owned by the entrepreneur and engineer Baltasar López, and his first vehicle – developed in secret, according to his press release – is the Baltasar Revolt. A most peculiar car: an ultralight sports car openly focused on trackdays. An extreme car that has the peculiarity of being 100% electric, and that in addition, we can register and drive through the streets. We tell you everything you need to know.

The project does not use any other vehicle or previous development as a basis, and key components such as its two electric motors or the high-voltage battery have been fully or partially developed by the company itself. The battery has been developed in cooperation with the Catalan engineering company Millor Battery, with extensive experience in electrification, especially in the two-wheel sector. The structure of this two-seater sports car is tubular., and on it a body built entirely in carbon fiber has been mounted.

The cooling channels of the braking system are combined with those of the propellant and battery.

A body whose design follows the principle of function over form. It does not have a great design load, beyond the surfaces in dark tones, which contrast with the striking green of the body. However, its design is due to good aerodynamics, necessary for the car to be effective in bodywork. By the way, the Baltasar Revolt is a very small car: more impressive than its 3.95 meters in length are its 88 centimeters in height, which exceed 1.10 meters by just a handful of millimeters if we take into account the anti-roll ring.

The interior of the car is spartan at best, which makes sense given the track-days approach with which it has been produced. The seats are carbon fiber bucket seats and the steering wheel looks like something out of a racing car. There is no air conditioning or infotainment system, just a simple display for instrumentation. Even the CCS Combo Type 2 charging socket is exposed, in front of the passenger seat. And is that this car weighs only 770 kilos, an incredible figure if we take into account that it is electric.

We do not know the size of the battery, but its cooling system is hybrid, air / water.

According to Baltasar Cars, its battery, with an unspecified capacity, allows it to travel up to 600 km under homologation conditions. In demanding track use, the battery would last long enough for a 40 minute run. The battery weighs only 250 kilos and at full power, it would be able to recover 100 km of autonomy in five minutes. The propulsion is carried out by two electric motors. Both are located on the rear axle and each motor powers each of the rear wheels. Their combined power is 500 hp, and its maximum torque, of a tremendous 1,000 Nm.

The result, of course, is acceleration to 100 km / h in just 2.5 seconds, just like a Bugatti Veyron, with the extra touch of the instant torque characteristic of electric cars. Its suspension is push-rod type and its shock absorbers and stabilizer bars are fully adjustable. As for the rest of the running gear, it has ventilated brakes and is fitted with high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. As its battery is in a central position, it is expected to have a neutral and balanced dynamic behavior.