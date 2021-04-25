Baltasar Revolt: a new Spanish electric supercar with +500 CV is born

A Spanish initiative has just presented its first model, a radical and striking open two-seater called Baltasar Revolt that has powerful 100% electric mechanics and a configuration specially developed for the track, although it is a registrable model.

Born in the Parque Tecnológico del Vallés, in the Catalan town of Cerdanyola del Vallés, the Baltasar Revolt is the result of the experience in the electricity sector of its founder, Baltasar López, who is also the founder of the Millor and Enchufing companies. dedicated to batteries and electric recharging technology, respectively. From what we can say that the presentation of this sports car was the logical step for this businessman, although the radical concept chosen for his first model continues to amaze us.

Although by logic it is considerably easier to develop an uncompromising sports car than a mass production vehicle, which not only has more elements but must also adjust to more demanding parameters, it is quite striking that this young company has decided to take a risk with a high-performance sports car in its first foray as a manufacturer of the still incipient electricity market.

It is capable of traveling +600 km or being up to 40 minutes in a row on the track with a charge.

specs

Not without reason many media have wanted to compare Baltasar’s initiative with the original Tesla Roadster, although this model is notably more radical. The Baltasar Revolt is a two-seater manufactured on a light metallic tubular frame with numerous elements in carbon fiber with 2 powerful electrical mechanics located behind the passenger compartment that deliver 507 hp (500 hp) and 1,000 Nm of maximum torque for a set whose weight remains a mere 770 kg including its batteries.

So it is a very high-performance vehicle and probably with dynamic capabilities above that of other sports cars or traditional track-day models, given its low weight and the particular way that electric thrusters have to deliver power. For now the maximum speed figure is unknown, but the company has already announced an acceleration capacity from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.5 seconds.

The cabin (or cockpit) of the Baltasar Revolt is made entirely of carbon and is the most spartan model we have seen in a long time, since its cabin completely lacks a windshield, roof or windows. It is a roadster that has been developed specifically for the circuit, although it has the essential number of elements to be able to register it, so it is really a street model, although it may not seem so at first glance. The company has announced a base price of € 230,000 and an estimated production start date of late 2022.