Baltasar new promise of supercar

It is not unusual that from time to time a company that few or no one has heard of comes out to the public promising an incredible supercar that will dethrone all that has been and will be. Perhaps for wanting to get away from that is that the start up Baltasar, founded in 2011 by Baltasar López in Barcelona, ​​has so far wanted to come to light Well, on April 21 they will present their promise.

What is it about? The information is still very brief and Baltasar has barely limited himself to saying that it is a super car for the street and the track that thanks to its focus on the driving experience it will rival cars like the future Lotus Evija and Rimac C_Two. That is to say that in any case their promises are high.

Baltasar, advance of ‘supercar’

We will also be facing an electric propulsion, whose batteries were developed together with the Spanish manufacturer Millor Battery. Baltasar also says that the engine, technology and practically everything in the vehicle was developed en casa instead of having resorted to external providers.

In addition to the video they have shared, that the truth is rather little what it shows, he does not know much more and we will have to wait for the presentation on April 21. As they say, they did not want to make a presentation of a future “but of a reality that surprises everyone.” The expectation is high, I hope the surprise is too.