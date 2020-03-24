Baltasar Garzón, Emilio Lozoya’s lawyer, enters the clinic through Covid-19

In the last five days he presented the symptoms of the disease such as fever and chest pain.

The Spanish lawyer Baltasar Garzón He entered this Tuesday at the Ruber clinic in Madrid, where the coronavirus protocol was applied to him after the last five days he presented the symptoms of the disease as fever and chest pain.

According to Spanish media, the also former magistrate of the National Court arrived at the hospital center with a respiratory failure picture and after performing the relevant test, positive on Covid-19.

After being examined by a Ruber doctor, he was prescribed to remain totally isolated in a room in his Madrid home. As symptoms worsen, he has been admitted and is already in isolation, report the El Mundo and ABC portals.

On March 4, it was revealed that Emilio Lozoya, former director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and who is currently incarcerated in the Alhaurín prison in Malaga, Spain, had hired Barzón to challenge his extradition to Mexico, where he is accused of acts of corruption, criminal association, bribery and money laundering.