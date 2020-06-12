The bitter dispute between the Brescia and Mario Balotelli has experienced a new chapter after the striker had denounced the Italian club for non-payments during the month of March, when the country was in full confinement for the coronavirus.

‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ reports this Friday that the striker wants to receive the March payment, that most of the clubs and their footballers agreed to suspend after sports activities stopped due to the pandemic.

“I think Balotelli is the only footballer in a major European club with the courage to send a breach notice to his club for the full March payment,” said Brescia’s lawyer, Mattia Grassani.

The lawyer also spoke about several emails that Balotelli sent to the club at night, when its offices are closed, saying that he was allegedly being discriminated against and that they were not allowing him to train properly.

Balotelli was denied access to the training ground Brescia when he returned from intestinal problems on Tuesday and has been allowed to train on his own since Wednesday, as Serie A teams prepare to restart the season on June 22.

The agent of the Italian international, Mino Raiola, warned that “the truth will emerge”. “I will tell Mario to send an email to Grassani in the morning. The problem is that they make him train only at 7pm, so it is normal for him to write his emails after 8pm, when he gets home and he realizes that he has been discriminated against, “he explained.

A sports arbitration commission will rule on the club’s request to terminate the contract, after Balotelli allegedly did not follow the individual training program at home during confinement. The case is likely to be resolved under state civil law.