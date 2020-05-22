Mario Balotelli reappeared this morning at the Brescia facilities. The Italian striker had not appeared in any of the team’s last eight sessions, and today, for the first time, he made an appearance in training.

05/22/2020

Act at 14:58

CEST

sport.es

The controversial striker from Brescia has gone to the Centro Sportivo de Torbole Casaglia after two weeks in which he had not attended the individual sessions made by their peers. Although these training sessions were optional, according to the transalpine press, the striker’s attitude worried the club, to the point that they were considering leaving this summer.

Balotelli arrived at the club’s facilities at 8:50 a.m. and has been exercising for forty minutes. Spalek, Mateju and Zmrhal who left for Slovakia and the Czech Republic during the hiatus, have also come to the training center to undergo medical tests after quarantining.

‘SuperMario’ arrived at Brescia last summer and has a contract with the club until June 2022. This season, the striker has added five goals in 19 games, ranking as the top scorer for the bottom team in the A series.

.