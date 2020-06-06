Mario Balotelli, chosen as the best European U-21 footballer in 2010, when he was a member of the Manchester City, will be fired in the next days of Brescia. Another attacker who was also called to mark an epoch, Jesé Rodríguez, has recently been returned by the Sporting de Portugal to the PSG. Renato Sanches and Anderson, winners of the Golden Boy in 2016 and 2008 respectively, have not had better luck either.

Mario Balotelli

Perhaps the greatest exponent of a frustrated footballer is Mario Balotelli, who broke all scoring records for youth teams. Already in the U19 team of Inter Milan, he scored 19 goals in 18 games. Although the Italian registered good numbers with the first team, he ended up leaving the Inter de Milan to sign for him Manchester City for his continuous clashes with Mourinho.

Two good seasons in the Premier and a bad one led to Balotelli back to Italy, this time by the hand of the Milan. Two years later he would return to England to be the replacement of Luis Suarez, returning a year later to Milan on loan after scoring just one goal in 16 games.

Mario Balotelli resurfaced in France, where he reached zero cost and where he played in Nice and in the Olympique de Marseille. However, he returned to Italy last summer to lead the modest Brescia, a team that does not have him and that will fire him in the coming days.

Jesé Rodríguez and Bojan

The situation of Balotelli It is reminiscent of that of Jesé, whom Sporting de Portugal has not been able to endure in his squad until the end of the season. Jesé Rodríguez was pierced by the Real Madrid to PSG in 2016 and, since then, the Canary has played on loan in Las palmas, at Stoke City and in the Betis, teams in which, as in the Sporting de Portugal, has not been able to shine.

Another Spanish soccer player in whom great hopes were placed was in Bojan. The attacker, after leaving the Barcelona, was not able to shine even in the Romeneither in the Milanneither in the Ajaxneither in the Mainzneither in the Alaves. Bojan only had continuity at Stoke, where he played for five seasons. He currently plays in Canada in the ranks of the Montreal Impact.

Royston Drenthe

Drenthe He is another footballer that leaving Real Madrid took its toll. After his transfers to Hercules and at Everton, the extreme has tried his fortune in Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Currently, its 33 years, plays in the Dutch third division.

Renato Sanches and Anderson

Awarded with the Ballon d’Or in 2016, Renato Sanches signed for the Bayern Munich coming from Benfica. Loaned a season in Swansea, currently militates in the Lille. Anderson, meanwhile, Ballon d’Or in 2008, had no luck after leaving the Manchester United. After a season on loan at Fiorentina, he returned to Brazil and later played in Turkey, where he decided to hang up his boots in 2019.