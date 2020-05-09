Giorgio ChielliniIn an interview with the newspaper La Repubblica, he made advances of what will be “In Giorgio”, his autobiography. In it, he made strong comments about his former colleagues Felipe Melo and Mario Balotelli.

About the Brazilian, Chiellini he had said, “It was the worst of the worst, it was a bad apple.” The Brazilian footballer did not walk around and answered him. “When I was in Turin, I never disrespected anyone: my teammates, managers, the Juventus usually. It is too easy to speak ill of others with a book. Maybe this advocate is still mad at me because when I went on Galatasaray, we take them out of the Champions League“, shot through their social networks.

“Or will it be because the Inter he won it all. And I am an interist. He is like this: he always does the phenomenon … And something else comes to mind: we beat Italy 3-0 in the Confederations Cup 2009, and then won Brazil. In addition, internationally, he has won nothing. So I conclude: saying that certain things have proven to be unprofessional. This is disrespect. I stop here and do not add anything else, certain things must remain in the locker room, “he added. Felipe Melo.

The other one who picked up the glove was Balotelli, who was accused by the Italian of being “a negative person who has no respect for the group” in the Selection.

“At least I have the sincerity and courage to say things in my face. Since 2013 you have had many opportunities to do so, behaving like a real man, but you have not had the courage … Who knows what you will say one day about your colleagues? Today’s team, weird captain. If this means being a champion, then I prefer not to be. And I never disrespected the Azzurra“, public Balotelli in their Instagram stories.

