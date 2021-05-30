Balmaseda takes the three points against Santurtzi (1-2)

05/29/2021 at 9:17 PM CEST

The Balmaseda added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him Santurtzi this saturday in the Saint George. The Santurtzi came with the intention of getting back on the road to victory after losing the last match against the Somorrostro by a score of 3-0. On the visitors’ side, the Balmaseda had to settle for a zero draw against him SCD Durango. With this result, the Santurzano team is fifth, while the Balmaseda he is sixth after the end of the match.

The meeting started in a positive way for him Balmaseda, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from the penalty spot of Mikeldi in the 18th minute, ending the first period with the score 0-1.

In the second half came the goal for the valmasedano team, which increased the distance on the scoreboard with a goal of Arribalzaga in minute 57. The santurzano team reduced distances by means of a goal from Galder in minute 72, thus ending the match with a final score of 1-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Santurtzi gave entrance to Soraluze, Iker Burgos, Jonan blacksmith, Mountains Y Raul Alvarez for Unai, Cabieces, Varela, Iker Salvador Y Beñat, Meanwhile he Balmaseda gave entrance to Gari, Lambarri, Jon Y Moral for Arribalzaga, Bombin, Infant Y Julen Barron.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Galder by the Santurtzi already Arribalzaga, Infant, Bombin, Bruno Y Corral by the valmasedano team.

With this result, the Santurtzi remains with 32 points and the Balmaseda it goes up to 30 points.

The team that played the match at home will be measured on the following day with the Aurrera Ondarroa, Meanwhile he Balmaseda will play against him Lagun Onak.

Data sheetSanturtzi:Delri, Unai (Soraluze, min.46), Iker Salvador (Montes, min.82), Mikel, Méndez, Álvaro Marroquín, Varela (Jonan Herrero, min.59), Cabieces (Iker Burgos, min.59), Beñat ( Raúl Álvarez, min. 87), Kepa and GalderBalmaseda:Bruno, Mikeldi, Arkarazo, Aitor, Corral, Asier, Arribalzaga (Gari, min.64), Herreros, Infante (Jon, min.80), Bombin (Lambarri, min.73) and Julen Barrón (Moral, min.80)Stadium:Saint GeorgeGoals:Mikeldi (0-1, min. 18), Arribalzaga (0-2, min. 57) and Galder (1-2, min. 72)