Balmaseda takes the last three points of the Third Division (2-3)

06/13/2021 at 2:39 PM CEST

The team of Pablo Palacio won by 2-3 to Ariznabarra in the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division. The Ariznabarra He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match played against the Somorrostro. Regarding the visiting team, the Balmaseda won in his last two competition matches against him Lagun Onak in his stadium and the Santurtzi away from home, 2-0 and 1-2 respectively. After the game, the Vitoria team is ninth at the end of the game, while the Balmaseda is sixth.

The first part of the match started in a positive way for the visiting team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Lambarri shortly after starting the game, specifically in minute 3. He tied the Ariznabarra with a bit of Euken Herrojo in the 25th minute, thus closing the first half with a 1-1 in the light.

In the second period luck came for him Balmaseda, who managed to get ahead in the light through a goal from Infant at 61 minutes. However, the Vitorian team achieved the tie by means of a new goal from Euken Herrojo, thus achieving a double in the 71st minute. However, the Valmasedano team took the lead with a goal of Maka shortly before the end, specifically in 90, thus ending the confrontation with the score of 2-3.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Ariznabarra who entered the game were Zannouti, Sannadi, Riverol, Lopez Y Villen replacing Ortiz, Lomba, Viana, Molero Y Guillermo Gonzalez placeholder image, while changes in the Balmaseda They were Maka, Armendariz, Moral Y Bombin, who entered to replace Lambarri, Asier, Julen Barron and Infant.

A total of eleven yellow cards and two red cards were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Castle, Guillermo Gonzalez placeholder image, Ortiz, Lomba, Zannouti, Riverol, Jon aizpuru, Molero, gentleman Y Sannadi and red card to Castle (2 yellow) and Molero. For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Arribalzaga.

With this result, the Ariznabarra he gets 24 points and the Balmaseda it goes up to 36 points.

Data sheetAriznabarra:Guillermo Gonzalez (Villen, min.85), Euken Herrojo, Orobio, Molero (Lopez, min.85), Hidalgo, Viana (Riverol, min.69), Lomba (Sannadi, min.58), Castillo, Ortiz (Zannouti, min.58), Valenzuela and Jon AizpuruBalmaseda:Bruno, Lambarri (Maka, min.17), Mikeldi, Infante (Bombin, min.80), Arkarazo, Arribalzaga, Gari, Asier (Armendariz, min.57), Corral, Julen Barrón (Moral, min.80) and HerrerosStadium:AriznabarraGoals:Lambarri (0-1, min. 3), Euken Herrojo (1-1, min. 25), Infante (1-2, min. 61), Euken Herrojo (2-2, min. 71) and Maka (2- 3, min. 90)