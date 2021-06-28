Balloons inflated on the seabed, the future of “batteries” for offshore wind

Imagine an energy storage system based on inflated balloons, with compressed air or hydrogen, at the bottom of the sea. The fact that renewable energy, at least that from sources such as wind or solar, is by its nature subject to intermittent production, dependent on the weather, or sunlight, implies the use of energy storage systems. to seek a constant and balanced supply based on the needs of the electrical network. However, How can we store energy in inflated balloons at the bottom of the sea?

The hydroelectric plant has already solved the dilemmas that are being faced to solve the energy storage needs of the network. The storage of water, with a system of dams in a hydroelectric complex, could be understood as a huge battery. Reversible hydroelectric systems produce energy with a hydraulic jump, but they can also pump water, at times of low energy demand, to take advantage of surpluses from the network, for example those derived from nuclear production, and accumulate energy that can recover, again, when the network is subjected to a greater demand.

This is exactly the same concept that is being worked on at the International Institute for Applied System Analysis (IIASA), in the Buoyancy Energy Storage Technology (BEST) project, but thinking of different energy storage solutions that take advantage of the depth of funds and the use of offshore wind generators.

The BEST project studies solutions, such as balloons, or huge polyethylene pipes, that can store energy in the form of compressed air at the bottom of the sea, and even compress hydrogen

The BEST project is thinking about huge balloons in which air can be compressed and pushed to the bottom, accumulating energy that could later be recovered by decompressing the accumulated air and raising the balloon to the surface.

In any case, the inflated balloon idea is just the tip of the project’s iceberg. More sophisticated and efficient solutions are being studied, such as the use of huge polyethylene conduits connected to the seabed with an anchor, and even the possibility of using wind energy in those moments when there is a low demand for energy in the network to compress hydrogen, which could also be used after distribution as a source of energy, even to move fuel cell-based cars.

The technology being developed by the IIASA is still at a very early stage. But the simulations that are being carried out are, to say the least, promising. For example, it is analyzing how the depth of the seabed is directly proportional to the energy that can be accumulated, but it also increases costs. In any case, their estimates speak of a cost between 50 and 100 dollars per accumulated MWh, compared to 150 dollars per accumulated MWh of current systems. It is also estimated that the cost of the systems used to compress hydrogen would be 30 times lower than that of conventional systems, even going so far as to facilitate the creation of marine hydrogen distribution systems that could transport hydrogen to continental facilities.

