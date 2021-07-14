Ballon d’Or: Jorginho challenges Messi

07/13/2021 at 11:44 PM CEST

Although Messi is on the way to taking his seventh Ballon d’Or, one of the names that sound to try to compete for this award is Jorginho. The Chelsea footballer has managed to proclaim himself champion of the Champions League and the European Championship in the same year, being an important footballer in both teams.

Although he recognizes that he is not the best, and in this he praises Leo Messi, as he says, hope is the last thing that is lost: “We live for dreams. But I’ll be honest enough: it depends on the criteria you have when assigning it. If we talk about talent, I am aware that I am not the best in the world. On the other hand, if you choose based on the titles, well, nobody has won more than me this season. How am I going to compare myself to Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar? They have completely different characteristics from mine, but I repeat, it depends on the criteria. “

He missed the fifth penalty of the shootout in the final of the Eurocup, but he trusted his goalkeeper: “Everything was arranged. He knew that Donnarumma would save him. I always give everything I have for the team, but unfortunately sometimes it is not enough. I ended up missing the penalty, and at that moment the world fell on me, because I wanted to give Italy the victory. Luckily we have this phenomenon in goal that saved me. “

Brazilian who plays for Italy

He was born and raised in Brazil, but as a young man he went to Italy and owed it to him: “I didn’t think twice. After the U21, I had only played friendly matches with the Italian team. In November 2017, the call-up for the World play-offs with Sweden came but at that time Brazil had also looked for me. It was my dream. To play with Brazil since I was a child. But I felt that Italy needed help, that fundamental game was being played with Sweden. And when I needed help, Italy helped me, hugged me and opened the doors for me. I didn’t feel comfortable turning my back on him. My heart said ‘No, Italy needs you’. So I made that decision and honestly I’m very happy with it. “