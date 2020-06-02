Steve Ballmer He showed his pessimism before the increasingly reliable possibility of not playing with the public in a long time. “It seems impossible to me that someone dares to allow public entrance to concerts or basketball games. I do not know what experience it will be to watch sport on television and how it will influence the players to see themselves in an empty stadium,” said the owner of Los Angeles Clippers, who played down the role of the owners in deciding how and when the NBA returns. “They ask for our opinion, but it is the NBA management that makes the decision independently,” he revealed on YahooSports.

