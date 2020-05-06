Fans of the saga starring Keanu Reeves were disappointed to learn that they will have to wait another year for the premiere of ‘John Wick 4’, but it does not mean that there are no news in the franchise, since it is possible that they will soon give meet the protagonist of the first spin-off of ‘John Wick’.

A new casting sheet for ‘Ballerina’ has been released online, suggesting that Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment They are making good progress in the spin-off.

This is the first spin-off of the saga and involves a young woman who is educated as an assassin, seeking revenge against the assassins who liquidated her family.

An obtained casting chart revealed plenty of details about ‘Ballerina’, including the fact that the studio is considering Chloë Grace Moretz as the lead in the first spin-off of ‘John Wick’.

The casting sheet suggests that Moretz is being considered to play the character named Rooney Brown., an orphan who grew up in the director’s criminal family, one of the organizations that serve the High Table of the world of Wick.

“Rooney is a trained assassin who travels around the world eliminating terrorists and other targets, but strictly refuses to kill anyone who does not think she deserves that fate, after being the target of a rival organization, Rooney retires but will later seek revenge when all his family is eliminated “, indicates the synopsis.

It should be noted that both Director Anjelica Huston and John Wick are considered to be making a cameo, saying the studio is actively in talks with both sides to appear in the film.

Also noteworthy is the fact that the breakdown also has descriptions of characters named Winston and Charon, although it does not mention Ian McShane or Lance Reddick that they will return to interpret those roles as it does with Director and John Wick.

So far, it is only known that the release date of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is May 27, 2022, while ‘Ballerina’ has no official date yet, but it is known that it will be before the fourth. delivery of the saga.