A woman was kicked in the chest while dancing in a violent attack in Pakistan.

A man kicked violently to a woman While danced at an event in Pakistan.

The shocking attack was captured by a camera where you can see how the woman it is kicked by a man who had reportedly had trouble with the way he danced.

In the video that has gone viral shows the woman dancing to music as the guests sit and watch her.

Suddenly, a man appears from the side holding a bottle and lifts his leg to kick it hard in the chest. The victim falls backwards out of camera view.

Behind the attack, another man is seen approaching and pushing the attacker, while the others remain without doing anything.

According to a Pakistani media report, the man justified his actions by saying, « A girl is not allowed to dance in front of others in this shameful way! »

It is unclear whether the man had repercussions.