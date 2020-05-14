Ball-sized hail fall causes damage in Nuevo León

In General Terán, New Lion, the meteorological conditions were given for the formation of hail which ended up causing material damage by the destruction of properties, this due to the fact that the size of the hail was enormous reaching the dimensions of a baseball and to the winds with rain.

The huge hail fell along with strong winds and intense rain Most of them collapsing the tin roofs of several houses, fortunately Civil Protection did not report any injured people after this natural event.

Although Civil Protection did not report people injured by the hail rain fall, it did report that it had provided help to the people of General Terán and the Ramones, since their houses were destroyed when their roofs collapsed due to the force in which the hail fell.

This is what hail that fell in General Terán de Nuevo León looks like.

Shocking hail falls in Nuevo León

On social networks it did not take long for the shocking images of the large pieces of ice that fell from the sky, in the form of hail, to appear, which when colliding with the ground made loud sounds and collapsed properties.

Some others began to point out that the hail had reached them when they were traveling in their vehicles, so they had to protect themselves while the meteorological phenomenon was passing, still others managed to record what was happening.

The videos and photographs that have been placed on social networks reveal the immensity of the hail that had hit several communities in Nuevo León, during the afternoon of last Wednesday, May 13.

The hail that fell in Nuevo León not only affected the community of General Terán but also the communities of La Brisa, Encadenado and Hacienda Santa Engracia, there the residents noted that the ice fell of a size larger than the diameter from a baseball to a small soccer ball.

.