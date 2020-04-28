Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball and Lamelo Ball have turned their careers around by partnering with Jay-Z’s representative agency, Roc Nation Sports. All three are expected to be mentored by Raymond Brothers. “They are brothers, they don’t want to separate their ways in this aspect because they love each other a lot. Basketball is changing and we want to be part of that change,” said Jermain Jackson, manager of LaMelo. It must be remembered that LiAngelo is playing in the G-League, while LaMelo could be among the first picks in the NBA Draft 2020.

