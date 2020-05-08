“Celebrate the next goal as if you were throwing bales of drugs from a boat into the sea,” he said. David Broncano to Iago Aspas in the program ‘The resistance’. The striker of Celtic accepted, dialed before the Betis and did what was promised. And after the fariñenta celebration, there have been many criticisms it has received on social networks. Most told him to dedicate himself to playing soccer. Something similar happened yesterday with Mikel San José. The player of the Athletic it was pronounced in Twitter on the first electoral debate of the 10-N. Her tweet confronted statements by the representative of the PP in the debate, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, on consent in sexual assaults: “It has just been proven that machismo is not a uniquely masculine concept. Luckily we also have feminist men,” wrote San José. And, again, the phrase in question appeared: “You dedicate yourself to playing soccer.”

I have always been struck by that perception of the footballer as a human being defined solely by his profession. The typical player must lack an explicit sense of humor – because that means he is not taking his job seriously, especially if it comes from losing. The standard player must not leave the comfort zone of colorless statements. The typical player must limit himself, for example, to “yes, well, no” – the triad of saying nothing saying something.

Many fans see footballers as those stadium security operators who stay with their backs turned to the field of play. But, conversely, footballers must turn their backs on everything that happens beyond the field of play. They cannot move an inch; if they do so, they immediately receive the “You dedicate yourself to playing soccer!” The thing about the football bubble explained it perfectly Pablo Aimar in an interview to Cayetano Ros in The country: “Sometimes we get in without deciding. We go to an airport and we don’t even pass the passport because a delegate passes it. They do everything for you. And then you go and tell yourself ‘how do I reserve a room’. But you can easily get out of the bubble” . If they leave you, of course.