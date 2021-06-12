Bale’s garden

06/11/2021

On at 21:35 CEST

.

Out of the hubbub of clubs where Gareth Bale does not find peace, the player of the Real Madrid will headline Wales’ debut at the Eurocup with the duel against Switzerland, a team installed in the european elite in its own right thanks to a generation that is at its perfect point of maturity.

As almost always, Bale faces with a smile from ear to ear a new challenge with Wales. After a strange season on loan at Tottenham, where he was not an undisputed starter but did get some respectable numbers (16 so many in all competitions), the franchise player of the team led by Rob Page he will once again participate in a tournament in which he feels like in the garden of his house.

The European Championship only brings back good memories for Bale and Wales. In France 2016 it reached semifinals and only the current champion, Portugal, could with a group now in reconstruction that already has the appearance of a new generation of youth players who will try to maintain the level.

No names like Ashley Williams or Joe Ledley, Joseph Rodon, Daniel James or Ethan Ampadu they will have the responsibility of completing an always difficult transition in any team or selection. When the foundations of success disappear, those behind the scenes have a difficult task ahead of them.

They will not be alone, because some of the players who reached the semifinals of the last European Championship still survive. Apart from Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Danny Ward and Ben Davies will bring their experience to lead Wales on the right track. Joe Allen, the Welsh metronome from the last European Championship, is still on the list, but his low form is not optimal and points to the substitution while Ramsey has just overcome some physical problems and could accompany him on the bench.

Wales are not very confident at their debut after their last two friendlies. In the first, against France, they lost with forcefulness (3-0), while in the second, against Albania, they did not exceed goalless draw.

Bale warns: I’m in top form | Perform

The Wales rival is one of the continent’s benchmarks thanks to its good results. Although Switzerland did not just explode in the final stages of the big tournaments, he shines in the rankings and has been present in the last big events.

The Swiss set accumulates four consecutive World Cups and only one of the last four European Cups (Poland and Ukraine 2012) has been lost.

However, in no case has he managed to overcome the barrier of round of 16 (World Cups in Germany 2006, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 and Euro Cup in France 2016). Now, their players, theoretically, are in their exact point of maturation. Neither very young nor very veteran. It is time for a great generation of Swiss footballers to take a leap in quality.

Names like Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo or Haris Seferovic, are at an optimal age to punch on the table (28, 29, 24 and 29 years old, respectively). In fact, most of the Swiss team, except Admir Mehmedi and Mario Gavranovic, they do not reach 30 years. Most of them are between 27 and 29.

With this list of good players, coach Vladimir Petkovic will try once and for all, and with all his men at one hundred percent and without injuries, go far in a great tournament. His first obstacle will be Wales, who with Bale in a competition he enjoys and which could be his last, will do everything possible to sour the debut of a powerful but lackluster team in the decisive moments.

Probable lineups

Welsh: Ward; Neco Williams, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Roberts; Ramsey, Ampadu; Wilson, Bale and James.

Swiss: Sommer; Mababu, Elvedi, Schär, Akanji, Ricardo Rodríguez; Zakaria, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Seferovic and Embolo.

Referee: Clément Turpin (France).

Stadium: Baku Olympic Stadium.

Hour: 15:00