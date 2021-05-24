Balearic Islands TV incorporates Albalá equipment into its facilities | News | Infrastructures

Albala Engineers has supplied the broadcast engineering company Unitecnic the modular infrastructure included in the award of the contract for the supply and installation of technical audiovisual equipment for the delegations of the Balearic Islands Public Radio and Television Entity (Ens Públic de Radiotelevisió de les Illes Balears) for its technological renovation.

The facilities included in this project are located in the EPRTVIB Headquarters in Mallorca and its Delegations in Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera and the Albalá equipment will be used in the transmission of video and audio signals, transport from each delegation of two independent video signals simultaneously and reception of an independent video signal in each delegation.

The Balearic Islands TV incorporates equipment from Albalá in its facilities.

The modules supplied by Albalá are from the TL3000 series and, among them, the following models should be highlighted:

-HVD3000C01: double digital video distributors in SDI format for 1.5 Gbit / s (HD) and 270 Mbit / s (SD) signals with automatic equalization and data clock regeneration (reclocking).

-HFS3000C01: double synchronizer / retarder for 3G / HD / SD-SDI digital video.

-HVP3000C01: 3G / HD / SD-SDI and DVB-ASI digital video signal preselector.

-HAE3000C01: framer of analog audio signals into a 3G / HD / SD-SDI digital video signal.

-HAD3000C01: decoder of analog audio signals from a 3G / HD / SD-SDI digital video signal.

-All of them controlled by advanced communications controllers TLE3001C02 for the modular equipment designed and manufactured by Albalá Ingenieros, which allow to manage, through a serial port and / or an Ethernet-type local area network, all the modules of the family TL3000 that are in a chassis and that have the possibility of remote control.

With this signal processing equipment supplied by Albalá Ingenieros all interconnection needs will be covered between teams and all of its functionalities will be guaranteed.