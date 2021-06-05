Bale will speak with Ancelotti when the Eurocup ends

06/04/2021 at 5:34 PM CEST

EFE

Gareth Bale, Real Madrid player, assured this Friday that “at some point “, after the Eurocup, he will have a conversation with the new white coach, Carlo Ancelotti, whom he described as a “great coach”.

The Welsh footballer has been on loan this season to English Tottenham Hotspurs and has a contract with Real Madrid until June 30, 2022, but he has not yet made clear what his future plans are. “I know that Carlo is back and I get along really well with him, I will not deny it, but now I am focused on the present. I’m sure I’ll have a conversation with him at some point and see what happens then. As soon as the Euro is over, “Bale told Sky television.

The British media believe that the Italian’s return to the Bernabéu increases the chances that Bale will fulfill his last year of contract, after Ancelotti said this week that he has “a lot of affection” for him since his first stage as a Madrid coach, in contrast to the tense relations between the Welshman and Zinedine Zidane.

“We had a great time together at Real Madrid and I’m sure he will do fantastic“said the player, who is concentrating on his team ahead of the Euro Cup preparation match that Welsh and Albania will play on Saturday in Cardiff.

When asked again about his future, he reiterated that “nothing has changed” and that he has not thought “about it too much”: “I am now focused on our preparation and on the Eurocup. I’ll fix the rest later“Bale, 31, already said three weeks ago, at the end of the last league game with Spurs, that he will speak about it after the European tournament and noted that” chaos “would form if he communicated earlier.

Ancelotti and Bale arrived at Real Madrid in the 2013/2014 season, and they came to win the Copa del Rey and the Champions League togetherAlthough the Italian was fired the following year after a titleless season.