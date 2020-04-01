When Gareth Bale puts on the Wales jersey everything seems to change. The impassive attitude that he presents with the Real Madrid elastic becomes a passionate version of the extreme when he represents his country. Bale serves as a leader both on and off the field with Wales, and this has been revealed by his partner Chris Gunter.

In an interview for The Sun, Gunter has pointed out that he and Gareth Bale were in charge of negotiating with the Welsh Federation the squad premiums for Euro 2020, which will finally be held next summer due to the coronavirus crisis.

It all started with me and Ashley Williams, Bale and Ramsey. Williams was sitting, watching the world go by, relaxed and uninvolved. Ramsey the same. So it was Bale and I who were fighting and discussing every little point », revealed the current player of Reading.

Bale fights for us

Chris Gunter wanted to emphasize the human quality of Gareth Bale: “To be fair to Bale, he is fighting for an extra bonus for every team win, but he don’t need more money, but he is still fighting for the rest of us, to try to earn a decent amount of money »he recognized.

Wales secured their presence at the European Championship on a day when criticism rained down on Gareth Bale. During the match and the subsequent celebration, a Welsh flag became the main protagonist. On it you could read: «Welsh. Golf. Madrid. In that order»Referring to Gareth Bale’s order of priorities. The Bernabéu gave him a loud whistle on his return to the white sanctuary.