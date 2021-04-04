Bale reveals that he once saw a UFO and assures that “some are secrets of the US Government”

Gareth Bale shared chat with teammate Joe Rodon on Tottenham’s Youtube channel and he spoke, among other things, of UFOs. The Welshman assures that he even once saw one and that the United States Government has videos about them.

“Obviously there are many conspiracy theories and there are UFO images that have been published by the United States Government, and it is not false. They have been published by the Government“, explains Bale to his teammate, who avoids positioning himself on the subject.

“Aliens exist 100%. There are videos posted. Who drives UFOs? I know some UFOs are probably secret government stuff. But once I saw one, “added the player on loan from Real Madrid.

Also, continuing with the round of questions from the fans, the Welshman commented in a joking tone that to go to a party he would choose the character of ‘Alan’ in ‘The Hangover’, played by actor Zach Galifianakis.