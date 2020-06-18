I confess that I expected a redemption from Bale in this final and silent stretch of The league. Being such an unsympathetic guy, it occurred to me that empty fields would do him good. Shining grass and venerable silence, like in golf. Outside the murmurs of mistrust that the stadium emitsThey can no longer disguise the artificial spirits that the disciplined clac of the Batas Blancas in the South end gives them, fulfilling the slogan of reviving them. Yes, I thought that this strange time could be the opportunity for this strange man. But his appearance before the Eibar he threw my soul to my feet. I saw him in his worst and most brutal version.

On Monday he did not train ‘due to overload’, above. I wonder what game Zidane will be able to get from this man whom the club had to sell three years ago, thus freeing up a place for Mbappé, who did not want to come so as not to be fourth of the then dominant trio, the famous BBC. I have a friend who still advocates for him, invoking his goals in the finals over and over again. But the finals are reached by winning many games before and for that it takes, in addition to quality, effort, attention, camaraderie. All that has been missing in Bale since he arrived and that I hoped it would now appear by a miracle of the coronavirus …

In return, we saw Hazard slim, alive, fast and in perfect harmony with Benzema. “Small societies make great teams,” he explained one day. Menotti in a beautiful magazine job The graphic, already disappeared. I like the society of these two players, although Something more should be asked of goal, especially Hazard. Benzema it is above her past stockings, so nothing can be reproached. But Hazard, between kilos first and injury later, carries one. When I think that Ansu Fati has scored five in four moments he has played … If Hazard, in addition to Benzema, finds the goal, Madrid will be a power.