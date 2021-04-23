Bale does not miss Mourinho

In his first game without the Portuguese coach on the bench, Gareth Bale shone. Ryan Mason, in his premiere, entrusted the ownership to the Welshman, and he took advantage of it. The forward was key in the ‘Spurs’ victory over Southampton 2-1, starting the North London team’s comeback with a great goal in the 60th minute. He received the ball from a rebound, placed it on his left and with an unstoppable thread, put it out of reach of the goalkeeper. It was the push, later completed by Son from the penalty spot, to overcome Ings’s initial goal.

They did not choose him as the best player of the match, but at the end of the match, speaking to the Sky Sports microphones, he became ‘The Special One’, as the Portuguese coach proclaimed himself years ago. Bale did not address his former coach directly, but from his words, there is no doubt that his dismissal has not been a severe blow to the ‘Welsh Express’.

They asked him what change the team had to make to re-aim at the top positions, to which he replied: “Maybe play higher. We want to attack. We are a great team, with great players and we need to attack. We need to play something higher up the field. Today we have“. Tottenham have been criticized on several occasions for playing far back, trying to lock themselves in their own field and with a solid block that unhinges the rival, something that has not always worked. Against Southampton and without Harry Kane, their best team and the most decisive footballer, as Bale pointed out, it was not like that.

“A great talk at halftime”

He continued explaining the differences under the direction of Ryan Mason, always without mentioning Mourinho, but with the occasional wink: “We have only had a couple of days with the new coach to do a few things. It will take some time but we had a very interesting talk at rest about things we could change. We control the game and we win. He told us to be us and a couple of tactical notes. That we were patient with the ball. “To finish by adding:” A great talk at half-time and we played well in the second half. “

Despite his great game and being fully aware that, due to his situation, he is in the media spotlight, Bale wants to be cautious for the remainder of the season and see what happens after the course is over: “It’s not about me. I know that everyone talks about me, that if I do this or that. But it’s not about me. No matter what happens to me, I worry about helping Tottenham. It was important to win today, we have the option to enter the top four and we will fight until the end. “

What is clear is that a new world is now opening up for the Welsh footballer. Kane injured gives him the opportunity to continue starting from the beginning and, together with Ryan Mason, with whom he seems to have started on the right foot, he will try to do his best to return to the level shown in previous years. Madrid awaits you, but a great performance could lead Tottenham to pay their clause.