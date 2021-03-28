Bale backs down with his possible return to Real Madrid

The level of Gareth Bale is rising and although he is not yet the same as he proved his worth at Real Madrid, every day he is closer. The Welshman knows it and days ago he declared that his plan was to return to the merengue team to earn a place in the starting teamHowever, he seems to have regretted those words.

His agent has come to the fore by stating that Bale’s statements to ESPN, where he mentioned his intention to return to Real Madrid, are totally taken out of context. “It is still too early to know what the future of Bale will be in the medium and long term,” he said.

Bale is in loan condition at Tottenham, so his file still belongs to him to Real Madrid, a team that pays 15 of the gross 30 million that charges per year. With the Spanish team, he has a contract until 2022.

“The original plan was to just do one season at Spurs, and then after the Euro, I still had a year left at Real Madrid. My plan is to go back and that’s what I have in mind, to be honest”Were Bale’s words that sparked the controversy.

In the same way, he explained that the reason why he came to Spurs was because I wanted to play more minutes and because the Eurocup is very early, so I wanted to arrive in full form.

Before that, his representative reversed the Welsh’s own words, knowing that as long as Zidane is Real Madrid coach, Bale will not see many minutes, so it would affect his plan to reach the World Cup in Qatar.

What seems clear is that Real Madrid will seek to get rid of the payment of 30 million that Bale charges, which together with Hazard’s 30, are 60 million wasted. This in order to make a great investment for footballers like Haaland or Mbappé.