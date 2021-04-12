Baldwin Hills actress Gerren Taylor left in her sleep

Baldwin Hills Actress Gerren Taylor Left While She Was Sleeping | Instagram

The world of cinema is in mourning after losing one of its young collaborators, the actress Gerren Taylor, star of BET Baldwin Hills, he lost his life as it transpired on Monday, April 2.

Popular reality series star Ashley Taylor Gerren AKA Gerren taylor, lost his life while he slept, on Sunday at 4:30 am due to causes so far unconfirmed, the latest reports transcend.

The sudden departure of Gerren, 30 years old has caused a great commotion among all his acquaintances and it was particularly Ray Cunningham, the star’s partner in the series, who confirmed the sad news with a message with which he also paid tribute through their social networks.

I just got the worst news. I hate that it’s already on the internet. RIP to my @BET fam, my babies Gerren (Baldwin Hills), was the message that the colleague and friend of the star wrote on his Twitter account.

“I am so hurt”

Cunningham was one of those who mostly expressed his grief over losing the actress and recalled some anecdotes.

“I’ve known @mstaylorxo since 2006, the cast of #BaldwinHills was like the sisters and little brothers of #CollegeHill. I was inviting her to parties with me. She was one of the first people who approached me when I told her about my alopecia diagnosis. and she told me. I love you. You will be missed. Rest well love. “

Following this tweet, he shared an image where he appears with the young woman and other people, Ray Cunningham, who also calls himself @MissterRay, accompanied the photo with a distressed message.

Regrettable circumstances. We love you gerren, followed by some broken hearts.

The histrionic and model who crossed the catwalks of the Tommy Hilfiger firm, acted in the series which aired from 2007 to 2009.

After the unfortunate events were released, the networks have been filled with messages particularly from fans of Gerren and “Baldwin Hills” who have been shocked by the news.

Some of them have reacted with various comments to Ray’s publication,

OMG, not Gerren from Baldwin Hills, she was dating Mariah, this is so sad. I loved Baldwin Hills. She also had a daughter “, read one of the messages

Rest in heaven baby, pointed out another of the condolences,

My God, nooo! I was watching your IG story the other day. He looked so happy.

I can only think of his daughter praying for his son and his family. Another surprised fan commented.

The Los Angeles, California native was featured in the 2007 documentary “America the Beautiful”, which critically analyzed America’s obsession with beauty.

Even what was revealed by sources such as Gossip City, is that the young woman stopped living while she slept, however, her relatives have not yet issued a statement in this regard, nor have the official causes of her death been determined.

In the midst of other inquiries, some background emerged from the young acting promise who had apparently battled an inflammatory health condition derived from the Lupus she suffered from.

Apparently, some versions indicate that the young woman was on dialysis treatment at the time of her departure, however, it is unknown if this cause was closely linked to the causes that will cause her end, according to Essence.