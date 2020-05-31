The new installment of the classic RPG can be seen with more images and indefinite details.

As recently announced, Baldur’s Gate 3 will be featured in the Guerrilla Collective alongside various Divinity announcements, but before the date arrives on June 6, Larian has wanted to show a teaser in video. The studio has already confessed its suspicion that the current consoles could fall short for this new installment of the classic role-playing mythical, so it will be necessary to see whatnew detailsthe next few days await us.

The little that is known so far about Baldurs Gate 3 is reflected in our first impressions a few months ago, what is clear is thata huge role-playing adventure is comingcalled to make history.The Sword Coastto become the base scenario where the adventure begins, but only in the beginning, because later it promisesa plot full of surprisesbased onthe fifth editionfrom the Dungeon & Dragons manual.

Magic, abilities and different classes are seen in the new previewFans of the original game have been accumulating questions abouthow to connect this installment with the previous onesand how Larian is going to keep its essence and differentiate it from Divinity: Original Sin. It won’t be surprising if Baldurs Gate 3 ends up beinga fusion of both conceptsbecause, after all, the first title of the franchisehe is 20 years oldand it belongs to a different studio. The gaze remains fixed on June 6 to resolve all these issues.

Here we leave youthe video shown by Larianso you do not lose detail of what Baldurs Gate 3 promises. In it you can see some sharp graphics and the characteristic touch of the studio. In addition, they are appreciatedsome magic demonstrationsand abilities like invisibility and differences between typical character classes.

More about: Baldur’s Gate 3, Video, RPG and Retro.