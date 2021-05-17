Baldo Mira, official candidate for the national super bantamweight title

The malagueño Baldomero Mira (7-0, 2 KO) has been named an official contender for the super bantamweight title. The Professional Boxing Committee has made public some appointments, which we will analyze in ESPABOX.

Mira, number 6 in the Spanish ranking, is 23 years old and his best victory to date was his victory against the Canarian Nano Santana in 2018.

He is currently a free agent, since his contract with Saga Heredia ended.

The champion of Spain is Álvaro Rodríguez «Ardi» (10-4-2, 1 KO) who has already achieved no less than five national titles. If no prior agreement is reached, you will have to go to the auction.