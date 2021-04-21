Balancer Labs Launches $ 2 Million Bug Bounty Program

Non-custodial portfolio manager Balancer Labs has launched a rewards program with a monetary price of 1,000 ETH, valued at $ 2 million.

Balancer Labs added that it hopes the price will serve as a strong incentive for white hat hackers to search for and report bugs within the Balancer V2 Vault architecture, which will be open to developers starting Tuesday.

The company stated on its website that vulnerabilities are set on a scale from “low” to “critical”, with low security reports receiving 5 ETH and critical reports receiving 1,000 ETH.

Low vulnerability could include small rounding errors that allow a threat actor to take advantage of balances. On the other hand, critical vulnerability includes permanent locking of important funds in Vault.

The largest individual rewards program in history

The company shared a statement with the press, stating that the reward amount is the largest in the history of reward programs.

Balancer Labs CEO Fernando Martinelli praised the rewards program, confirming that the program will be the largest yet. He added,

In addition to being the largest on record, our bug bounty is groundbreaking as it increases as ETH increases.

He added that the company believes the bounty program reflects the critical level of vulnerability and the level of things at stake. The program will benefit both the company and successful white hackers. It empowers all members of the developer community to help the company build a better balancer (BAL), Martinelli added.

Rewards programs expand within the DeFi sector

Previous reports have revealed that many DeFi projects have embraced the concept of rewarding white hackers for their efforts to discover vulnerabilities on their platform.

Balancer Labs is not the first to release programs of this type in the industry, as several other companies are reaping the benefits of using third-party hackers. Plus, it’s a great way for these projects to show that they take your project safety more seriously.