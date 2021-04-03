Balance of the Spanish telco sector in 2020 | News | Market

Revenues from telecommunications retail services fell in 2020 by about 6% compared to 2019, according to data from CNMCData. These data offer a still photo of the sector at the end of 2020, a year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sector revenue

The last quarter of the year closed with retail revenue of 6,072 million euros, 4.9% less compared to the same period of 2019. Fixed broadband service grew 2.4% year-on-year, while revenues from the rest of the services considered decreased.

The three main telecommunications operators accounted for 73.3% of the sector’s retail revenues in this quarter, 1.4 percentage points less than in the same period of 2019.

Market shares for retail revenue

Grupo MásMóvil and Euskaltel increased their retail income in the interannual rate, representing 8.5% and 2.7% of the total, respectively, while the three main operators reduced their revenues from end customers.

Retail revenue by operator 4Q 2020. CNMC.

High speed connections

The total number of new generation network accesses (NGA) installed, which allow very high-speed connections, continued to grow in 2020. Thus, the year closed with 66.5 million accesses, 5.8% more than a year ago. The only accesses that grew were those corresponding to fiber to the home (FTTH), with almost 56 million accesses deployed compared to 52.2 million in December 2019.

Active NGA connections totaled 14 million, 9.7% more than a year ago. Those that grew the most were fiber to the home, which added 1.4 million new accesses in one year to 11.7 million.

At the end of last year, of the total pool of 15.9 million fixed broadband connections, almost 87% had a contracted speed of 30 Mbps or more. And, of these lines (with a speed greater than or equal to 30 Mbps), 96.6% had a contracted speed of 100 Mbps or mores.

In December 2020, 81.9% of fixed broadband lines belonged to the three main operators, 3.2 percentage points less than a year ago.

Mobile telephony and pay television

2020 closed with 55.6 million mobile lines; 86% of them with an Internet connection.

Regarding the market share of the three main operators, in the fourth quarter it fell by 2.3 percentage points. Thus, Movistar, Vodafone and Orange accounted for 74.6% of mobile lines.

The total of Pay TV subscribers rose 13.6% year-on-year to 8.2 million users. Television with IP technology continues to be the majority, with 4.8 million subscribers and 128,000 more subscribers than a year ago.