The new coronavirus has caused at least 372,047 deaths worldwide since it appeared in December, according to a balance established by . based on official sources, this Monday at 11H00 GMT.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 6,182,860 people in 196 countries or territories have contracted the disease. Of these, at least 2,574,100 were recovered, according to the authorities.

This number of positive diagnosed cases only reflects a part of the total number of infections due to the disparate policies of different countries to diagnose cases, some only do it with those people who need hospitalization and in many poor countries the ability to testing is limited.

The death toll in the United States, which recorded its first death linked to the virus in early February, stands at 104,383. The country registered 1,790,191 infections. The authorities consider that 444,758 people were healed.

After the United States, the most affected countries are the United Kingdom with 38,489 deaths and 274,762 cases, Italy with 33,415 deaths (233,019 cases), Brazil with 29,314 deaths (514,849 cases), and France with 28,802 deaths (188,882 cases).

Mainland China (not counting Hong Kong and Macao), where the epidemic broke out in late December, has a total of 83,017 infected people, of whom 4,634 died and 78,307 were completely healed. In the last 24 hours there have been 16 new cases and 0 deaths.

On Monday at 11H00 GMT and since the beginning of the epidemic, Europe added 178,294 deaths (2,161,645 infections), the United States and Canada 11,171 (1,881,118), Latin America and the Caribbean 51,561 (1,022,471), Asia 16,539 (554,648), Middle East 9,569 (407,336), Africa 4,221 (147,068), and Oceania 132 (8,574).

This balance was made using data from the national authorities compiled by the . offices and with information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

bur-sim / sea