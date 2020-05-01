From the Mutua Madrid Open They promoted a great initiative due to the impossibility of carrying out the tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic that plagues the world. With the idea of ​​raising money for charitable purposes and being able to bring a bit of tennis to our day to day, they launched the Madrid Open Pro Virtual, a virtual tournament where several of the best tennis players in the world competed from their own homes online in the Tennis World Tour video game. Throughout the week we have been able to watch the games between the participants, with the novel idea that a camera focused directly on each player from home, being able to see what they were saying or how they were reacting at any given moment. The comments on the networks have been a bit disparate, in relation to how the format has been.

I would like you to tell me if you are watching the Virtual MMO tournament and if so, if you are liking it or not. You will participate in an article that I want to prepare for @PuntoDBreak. – José Morón (@jmgmoron) April 28, 2020

In a Twitter survey, more than 70% of respondents found the format not too appealing. Thanks to the more than 50 people who offered their comments to the survey, we have been able to obtain what they liked most about the tournament and what not so much and that could be improved, in the event that this could be done again in another week during the time we are out of tennis.

Positive points

There is total unanimity that the idea of ​​the tournament is good. Everything related to solidarity or charitable ends It is very well received in these times and everyone highlights the success of such an initiative. In addition to this, people have found it quite entertaining to be able to see the tennis players themselves playing from their homes, in the gamer style, hearing also what they were saying at each moment.

I found it fun to watch the tennis players interact, interviews with tennis people, etc. Obviously you have to understand that it is an idea to have contact with tennis in the midst of a global tragedy, in addition to having a solidary end with the less favored. – Claudia Millán (@ ClaudiaMillan07) April 28, 2020

I have tried to see it, it costs me a little because of the schedules but I think that the charitable objective is what makes it attractive. Here in —- there is also a similar tournament of ⚽ and nothing else ends up catching me. Maybe I’m old enough for it. Of course, the content on networks is acceptable. – Angel_Estrada —- (@ ESTR4DAT0S) April 28, 2020

and they comment on the matches, for me, it would add much more value and I think it would make it more attractive. Obviously they are not professional gamers, but they can contribute a lot to entertainment. A greeting! – Anxo Núñez (@ lito312) April 29, 2020

Yes, because there is a more pleasant environment between the players and the interviews are also a bit calmer and the result is not very predictable. No, because we are used to the most real and good action, the virtual does not reflect this much. – ———— ————–! ⭐ (@DhinaMachado) April 28, 2020

What happened in the background in the tennis players’ houses It is something that has given a lot of play on social networks. Like David Ferrer’s dog who made an appearance demanding attention while he played his match, Fognini’s comments while playing or the after pits between several players. All this has been very celebrated and has made a good impression on the networks.

Bad points

Virtually everyone agrees that the video game is not as attractive as it could be for a tennis fan. They highlighted the poor graphic or gameplay quality that this Tennis World Tour has and the constant failures that have been seen during the week in the matches. Some wished that they had chosen another game such as the Australian Open 2 and there were those who longingly remembered old games that were successful such as Top Spin 4, among others. Just as in football there is a brutal game like FIFA, tennis fans demand that companies get their batteries and release a video game according to the generation of consoles that we are living today.

The idea is good but the low quality of the game makes it less attractive. It would have been much more entertaining to play Virtua Tennis or Top Spin on the PS3. Watching it sometime can be entertaining, but nothing more. More than one must have “celebrated” the defeat. – MisterOnly.Tennis (@OnlyRogerCanFly) April 28, 2020

The truth is that the idea is good, but I think that no one who is a fan of tennis can understand how FIFA has the face of thousands of players and great quality of play and, in the case of tennis, always settling for 8-10 players, few real clues and bad game – Diego Mirelis (@DiegoMirelis) April 29, 2020

I have voted no. The idea is very good and I appreciate the initiative as a tennis fan and as a person who had tickets for the 2020 edition, but the video game seems terrible to me. – Say my name (at home) (@Alvaro_RHCP) April 29, 2020

PATHETIC that shoddy passing game the one I have on my phone is better quality than the real one that I don’t waste my time watching such a game – 100% VENEZOLANO (@DanisonPacheco) April 29, 2020

Another thing that did not like too much has been the choice of commentators. While in the FIFA tournament that was organized a few weeks ago in the world of soccer, the proposal had the support of all the great commentators on television and radio channels, in addition to the presence of Ibai Llanos, who is dragging a legion of fans behind him, there are people who have not understood the choice of various gamers to comment on the matches and who were not related to tennis. It seems that they did not liven up the show too much, on the other hand and he did not like that they sometimes spoke over the players, which prevented listening to what the tennis players themselves were saying.

1) The game is not successful.

2) Tennis players do not know how to play. If it were one of football, surely they were better.

3) Commentators are a pain and they don’t stop talking. It would be more interesting to leave the ambient sound and clearly hear the reactions of the tennis players. – Jorge Yebra (@YebraconY) April 29, 2020

5) very weak commentators 6) compared to FIFA and Moto GP tournaments no competitiveness – Basquiat (@ fluff1992_rcd) April 28, 2020

I wish we could listen more to the players as they play. Longer sets, but I love it – Lucy Bush (@LucyBush) April 28, 2020

Several of those who have tried to follow the tournament, disconnected after several minutes online. They point out that the format did not finish hooking them for lack of dynamism usually. The lack of connectivity between Europe and America, something common when playing online as can be seen in FIFA, did not help too much, which forced EA Sports to diversify certain areas and make competing users do so among people from its same region. Some of the tennis players could not play their matches due to their connection problems, and the duel they had could not be disputed.

It does not bother me that it is done at all but I saw it for a while the first day and it became quite boring for lack of dynamism and everything in general. – Diego Jurjo (@realjurjo) April 29, 2020

I like how the players have taken it, but I can’t see it for more than an hour – Nicolás (@NicolasEVM) April 29, 2020

As a summary, the idea of ​​the format is something that has quite liked and has been widely applauded. All the shots in terms of things to improve focus on the video game. Many fans demand that a company finally decide to release a game adapted to the new generations of consoles that are coming, that have all the licenses if possible (in this there were many top players missing) and that the gameplay is as good as it happens in soccer with FIFA. Hopefully this has been the starting point for this to happen and we will see if the occasional tournament this season decides to follow in the footsteps of the Mutua Madrid Open and launches to organize something similar.

