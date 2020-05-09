The strong and large mass of cold air of polar origin began to influence Brazil on Wednesday, May 6, and has already brought down the temperature from north to south of Brazil. But the cold of this mass of cold air is not over yet.

Its central part, which is the region where the cold is most intense, passes by the coast of the Southeast Region of Brazil in the Mother’s Day weekend. The Southeast cools more and all the capitals of the Region can break the cold record for 2020 on Saturday, May 9, AND / OR on Sunday, the 10th.

This Saturday, at 3 pm, the Climatempo live will take stock of this strong cold wave. What was the lowest temperature recorded? What are the records of the capitals? Where did it rain heavily?

We will take stock of the lowest temperatures in each Region where the cold air passed.

Balance of the first cold wave in May

Will it get colder in May 2020?

Climatempo weather forecast

It is during the live that you you’ll know which candidates to win, or if someone has already won, the bet made among Climatempo meteorologists. O jackpot reason was: what is the lowest temperature in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro during the passage of this strong mass of cold air.

O premium it was decided: the wonderful (really!) orange cake with bits of dark chocolate that Jo makes.

Prediction for the draw

There you can find Climatempo meteorologists’ lower temperature in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro during the passage of the strong cold mass between May 6 and 11. The expectation is that, in the Southeast Region, the peak of the cold wave happens on the weekend 9 and 10 of May.

But perhaps the result can only be known on Sunday, 10, Mother’s Day.

Good luck to all!

São Paulo: 9 ° C; Rio de Janeiro: 12 ° C

Aline: São Paulo: 9 ° C; Rio de Janeiro: 13 ° C

Caesar: São Paulo: 7.5 ° C (south of the city, from Inmet); Rio de Janeiro: 12.8 ° C (precision of tenths!)

Marcelo: São Paulo: 8.6 ° C; Rio de Janeiro: 11.7 ° C

Matias: São Paulo: 10 ° C; Rio de Janeiro: 12 ° C

Patricia: São Paulo: 9.2 ° C; Rio de Janeiro: 13.1 ° C (another with precision after the comma …)

Philip: São Paulo: 11 ° C; Rio de Janeiro: 13 ° C

Marcos: São Paulo 8.6 ° C; Rio de Janeiro: 12.9 ° C

José Alexandre: São Paulo 10 ° C, Rio de Janeiro: 14 ° C

Marina: São Paulo: 9 ° C (in official measurements, and 6 ° C to 7 ° C in the extreme south of the city, Rio de Janeiro: 12.5 ° C

Valdir: São Paulo: 10 ° C; Rio de Janeiro: 13 ° C

Daniela: São Paulo: 9.6 ° C; Rio de Janeiro: 13.6 ° C (look at the accuracy!)

João: São Paulo: 8.4 ° C; Rio de Janeiro: 12.6 ° C (precision of precision!)

Bianca: São Paulo: 9.3 ° C; Rio de Janeiro: RJ 12,9 ° C

Don’t miss out! Come hit one warm talk about this cold with the meteorologists Josélia Pegorim and Aline Tochio and with Paula Soares, presenter of Tv Climatempo and also of the weather forecast bulletins of the Bandeirantes radio network.

It is this Saturday, May 9, in the afternoon (cold in many places in south-central Brazil), the from 15 hours.

