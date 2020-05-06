The global supply balance of coffee is expected to shift from a deficit in the 2019/20 season to a surplus in 2020/21, as behavioral changes related to social distance tend to affect demand, the commodities broker said on Wednesday. Marex Spectron.

Marex expects the market to move from a projected deficit of 4.3 million bags of 60 kilograms this season to a surplus of 2 million bags in 2020/21 (October to September).

“Consumption is expected to recede during the ‘monitoring and adaptation’ phase, until a vaccine (for the coronavirus) is discovered,” said Marex Spectron coffee analyst Steve Pollard in a statement.

“Final consumers will stop stocking, the recession will affect disposable income and measures of social distance will make consumption away from home less attractive,” he added.

The brokerage, however, raised its estimate for the deficit of the current season, which ends in September, to 4.3 million bags, compared to 3.2 million bags projected in February, as the initial formation of stocks for domestic consumption and roasters boosted demand for the product.

The company estimates that around 95% of consumption points outside the world are closed, stating that the segment represents between 20% and 25% of coffee consumption.

Marex expects that the demand for washed arabica coffee will be the most affected, since this is the coffee variety preferred by coffee shops around the world. The demand for robusta, widely used in the production of instant coffee, a product that is generally consumed at home, should be sustained.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

