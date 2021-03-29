balance in Madrid at the beginning of Holy Week

The National Police have arrested this weekend in the Community of Madrid, at the beginning of Holy Week, 40 people and has filed almost 1,000 sanction proposals for breaching the restrictions against coronaviruYes, police sources have informed this Monday.

Madrid returned to perimeter closure on Friday, March 26, a measure that will last until April 9 after the agreement between the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities to contain infections and stop a fourth wave.

To avoid unjustified displacements during Holy Week and to reinforce surveillance in the region, the Government Delegation has deployed 4,818 troops and State security bodies.

The balance in the National Police demarcation this weekend has left almost 46,500 identifications, 40 arrests and almost 1,000 proposed sanctions for breaching the coronavirus restrictions in the Community of Madrid.

These agents have formed a device with 670 controls throughout the region in which almost 1,500 vehicles have stopped.

The National Police has reinforced security with 890 troops who work in the main nerve centers of the capital and in places of transit such as the Atocha train station and the Méndez Álvaro bus station.

Last weekend, during the Bridge of San José, the National Police detained 65 people and proposed for sanction another 1,450 for failing to comply with sanitary measures.

Multiple parties

On the other hand, the Municipal Police of Madrid has intervened during this weekend a total of 353 parties or illegal meetings at home held for breaches of the Covid regulations (81 on Friday, 150 on Saturday and 122 on Sunday).

In some of them there was a number of people higher than allowed and no masks or other security measures were used, sources from the Security and Emergencies Area of ​​the Madrid City Council reported this Monday to Europa Press.

The most prominent interventions were on Friday night at a home where there were 28 persons, all of them breaching the restriction of movement at night, not wearing a mask and not maintaining a safety distance.

On Saturday night, the agents evicted a place in the Moncloa district.Aravaca with 140 people who did not comply with sanitary measures, just as they had to enter a restaurant in the district of Chamberí, in which some young people who were celebrating a party.

The participants, upon noticing the police presence, hid between tables and in a closed office to avoid being identified by the Municipal Police. It is the second time in a month and a half that agents intervene in this restaurant located on the street Covarrubias.