Balagué portrays the most unknown Maradona

07/16/2021 at 9:20 PM CEST

The journalist Guillem Balagué, a SPORT collaborator, presented this Friday at the Casa del Libro in Barcelona his latest book, “Maradona. El Pibe. El Rebelde. El Dios & rdquor ;, which went on sale on June 23. Balagué was accompanied during the event by journalists Danae Boronat and Pepe Gutiérrez.

The book is an extensive biography of the former Argentine player, who died on November 25 at the age of 60. It is a story that introduces us to the most unknown Maradona, and the absorbing soccer phenomenon, but also sociological, that accompanied him since he was a teenager.

Balagué offers a retrospective look in the book to understand the fascination that the Argentine aroused throughout his life and his complex personality.

As the author pointed out during the presentation, “it is not that I understand that he was a kid, or that he is a rebel with or without a cause, or that he is a god for me, but that there are three characters who acquire their myth and what I do is destroy the myth and start to build it in another way. “In its almost 500 pages, reviews the path traveled by the player, from his origins to the day he left the ball in an unforgettable tribute at the Bombonera.