Bal ironizes with Gabilondo’s canvas and the “magnificent” place to put it, the Plaza de Callao

The Citizens’ candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Edmundo Bal, has ironized this Saturday that his socialist counterpart, Ángel Gabilondo, has put the canvas in a “magnificent” place that they hung this Friday, in the Plaza de Callao.

“When the candidate of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, was in the Government he was ‘quiet’; When the General State Budgets were agreed with Esquerra Republicana and Bildu, he was ‘quiet’. A magnificent place to put the face of Gabilondo“He declared after a tour of Aranjuez and Chinchón. The image of members of Cs, PP and Vox appears on the aforementioned canvas and the” Government of Colón “is alerted.

During his speech, Bal also assured that he will not try to win the adversary “judicially” but through its proposals, in reference to the appeal filed by the PSOE against the PP list for the inclusion of Toni Cantó as ‘number 5’, since they consider that he would not have registered on time.

Calls for the end of “personalisms” and “launch vaccination”

During his visit, he claimed this Saturday put an end to “personalisms and polarization” during the pre-campaign and the electoral campaign and focus on putting the vaccination process “like a locomotive.”

“What must be clear is that in such polarized elections and related to tension and personalism. The regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, is saying that the candidate of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, it’s finished and he’s going to put her in jail, as if he were a policeman or a judge, “the candidate has censored.

It understands that the ideal Government for its formation would go through a Cs that can “condition” the policies that affect the people of Madrid and focus “moderate and sensible” initiatives and he has given as an example the two years they were in coalition with the PP before being dismissed and holding early elections.

In this sense, it has opted for a economic regeneration plan, aid to entrepreneurs and “launch vaccination as a locomotive “with the aim of returning to normality” and not to the new normality of the Government of Spain.

🍊Cs has already promoted many aids for freelancers and SMEs in the Community of Madrid. ❗️ We had a lot to do, but the electoral advance left several projects in the drawer:

✅ € 1,000M regeneration plan

✅ Direct aid of up to € 600 million 📡 @BalEdmundo #ActualidadCs pic.twitter.com/19GXd3haGc – Citizens 🇪🇸🇪🇺 (@CiudadanosCs) April 3, 2021

In line, he pointed out that it should vaccinate “24 days, 7 days a week” because it will make us have to raise debates as if closing the hotel business.

Likewise, it has defended that the Community of Madrid has known combine economy and health in such a way that GDP and employment grow and foreign investment reaches the region by 80%. “Madrid has managed to maintain economic activity with initiatives that have been highly criticized by other autonomous governments and by that of Spain and at times having medium and low incidences, “he remarked.