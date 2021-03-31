Bakkt launches its bitcoin wallet in partnership with Starbucks and Best Buy

The provider of bitcoin derivatives (BTC), Bakkt, announced on Tuesday, March 30, the launch of its own cryptocurrency wallet. The Bakkt App was introduced as a portfolio to manage “all forms of digital assets”, including loyalty point management, gift card management and promotions.

Backed by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Bakkt designed a custody service in partnership with other consumer companies for further adoption. The company established alliances with Starbucks, Best Buy, Choice Hotels, Fiserv and GolfNow to exchange its assets for multiple services or products.

“The average consumer owns a large number of digital assets, from gift cards to loyalty points to bitcoin, but lacks the tools to properly track and utilize their value,” explained Gavin Michael, CEO of Bakkt.

The download of the wallet is only available through invitational links by email. Source: Bakkt App.

The wallet is now available in the Apple App Store and in the Google Play Store for Android devices. To download the wallet, about 72 MB in the Apple store, you can requires the device to run at least the iOS 12 operating system or macOS 11, in the case of computers. For the second store, the device must have at least Android 8.0 and space to store the 147 MB ​​that the wallet “weighs”.

CriptoNoticias tried to download the wallet from locations in Spain and Venezuela. However, the wallet is not available. When using a VPN with an address in the United States, the download was completed, but it is not possible to use it since it is only available under the invitation list, as shown in the screenshot.

Bakkt App early testing with bitcoin

According to Bakkt, more than 500,000 users gained early access to the wallet for testing purposes. Each guest operator evaluated the features prior to their public launch. Google Play already counts more than 100,000 downloads of the wallet.

Although Bakkt talks about managing all forms of digital assets, it only mentions bitcoin, among cryptocurrencies, and does not specify whether it will offer support for other crypto assets. The following is explained on its terms and conditions page:

“Bakkt has the right, in its sole discretion, to determine the types of digital assets that may be available in the portfolio or through the services. Bakkt can add or remove any kind of digital asset from the services at any time and for any reason.

Regarding commissions, the company stated that It does not charge fees for the purchase or sale of BTC on its platform. However, Bakkt clarified that it reserves the right to apply a markup to the conversion price per purchase or sale as compensation.

Once downloaded and configured, the portfolio shows in its start menu a graph with the assets that the user owns. These are broken down, for example, into cryptocurrencies, gift cards, cash, or points earned for rewards.

Bakkt is a platform created for the exchange of futures and digital assets. It was founded in 2018 by ICE with the intention of introducing bitcoin and cryptocurrencies into the Wall Street stock market infrastructure. CriptoNoticias reported in March of last year that the company had raised $ 300 million in funding rounds.