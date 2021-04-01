Bakkt Launches Digital Wallet App For Greater Ecommerce Cryptocurrency Adoption

Digital currency platform Bakkt has announced the launch of its consumer app, the Bakkt app. The app will function as a digital wallet for consumers to receive rewards and loyalties through Bitcoin (BTC).

According to the firm, the idea is to bring consumers closer to the digital currency market and encourage the greater use of Bitcoin.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

When more merchants accept Bitcoin as a form of payment, it could encourage greater adoption of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, as companies like PayPal and Tesla have shown.

More benefits for customers

With the Bakkt app, people can manage and access the stored values ​​of different digital assets on one platform. Bakkt says it makes things easier and more efficient for users.

It also allows users to transact with Bitcoin, including buying, selling, and converting the cryptocurrency to fiat currency.

Bakkt says the new app has several benefits, including adding value to key stakeholders, reducing payment costs, and amplifying consumer spending. Users can also convert gift cards, frequent flyer miles, as well as loyalty programs and cash rewards.

Additionally, businesses can get discounted prices when they sell gift cards through the app. They can also choose to receive customer payments with the app, the company stated.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by signing up for our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account

Bakkt partners with other leading brands

Customers who sign up with the app can use Bakkt by reloading their Starbucks card on their iOS device.

“Starbucks is proud to be a Bakkt Innovation Partner,” said Starbucks. The company added that the Starbucks and Bakkt teams partnered to develop a unique and reliable checkout experience. Starbucks added that customers can now unlock the value of digital assets and exchange it for US dollars. Bakkt has also partnered with other major brands for the Bakkt app, including Fiserv, Choice Hotels, and Best Buy.