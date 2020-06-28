Do you have toenail fungus and don’t know what to do? Well, here we have the solution for you to end the fungus and return to show off beautiful nails and healthy feet.

Recover the beauty of your nails with this simple and inexpensive tip.

You do not require many things because we like to give you simple and productive tips, and that is that with bicarbonate you will be able to give well-being to your toenails and get rid of this annoying condition.

What do you need?

Sodium bicarbonate

Water

How do i do it?

Make a paste with the baking soda and water. Thoroughly wash the affected area before applying the mixture, dry and use a cotton ball or brush so that you put the prepared paste evenly and without contact with the fungus.

Leave to act for 10 minutes on the nail and apply a minimum of 3 times a day so that the action of the bicarbonate has effect promptly on the nail or area with the fungus.

If you want to have better effects and avoid the appearance of new fungi in the future, put a little bicarbonate in your shoes, in addition to having fungicidal properties, it will help you eliminate bad odors from this important part of the body.