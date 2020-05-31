Chronicle: Baker dismembered in his own house. Hispanic dies in horrendous case of domestic violence occurred in the middle of quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The macabre discovery and the confession of who killed him are impressive.

A Hispanic ended his life in the most macabre way you can imagine, is the case of the dismembered baker who shocked Peru.

Jhonny (Yoni) Sánchez Aguirre, 54, was happy with his latest conquest. Carolina Milagros Laime Carbajal, 26. Caro had gone to live with him. She was young and pretty, Yoni could not believe her luck.

Sánchez Aguirre’s daughter did not agree with the relationship: it seemed to her that there was a lot of age difference, but she did not want to be against her father, especially now that she was happy.

Yoni was a baker, he liked what he did, and he did it well. Life was beautiful now.

On Sunday, May 17, he caught them drinking at dawn.

When they drank, Caro got a little violent. Yoni was not far behind. Lots of alcohol and little head.

They began to argue, and with the drink in between, he soon went off the channel. You know, sometimes, when we are a little drunk, the acts are not dimensioned, you can say something you do not want and hurt someone.

But in the case of Yoni and Caro, things really got out of hand.

In the middle of the discussion, Caro grabbed a knife.

“Leave that, Caro, you’re going to cut yourself,” Yoni told him.

“No !!, I’m going to cut you, stupid!” She said as she felt increasingly angry.

“Caro, put that down!” Yoni said, and approached her. But it was a move that cost him dearly. “Fail!” We would say.

She took advantage of his approach and cut off his nose!

“Ahhhhh!” Yoni yelled, surprised and horrified. “What have you done to me?” And he stumbled as he crouched down in pain.

Moment when Carolina Milagros Laime Carbajal took the opportunity to hit his head on the ground until he was unconscious.

Does it seem brutal to you? Me too, brother. Let’s take a breath because there is more.

Caro stood there looking at her unconscious boyfriend. Instead of asking for help, calling the police or doing something minimally human, the girl decided to take a black-handled, handsaw knife and proceeded to butcher the baker “starting with the feet” and put her partner’s pieces in black bags plastic, those trash.

He put his head in one bag and his legs in others. And that same night he threw those parts in the trash when the collector passed.

Then he left the other parts of the baker quartered under the bed where he slept for three days with the idea of ​​gradually pulling them away when the garbage truck passed.

On Monday the 18th he threw his arms into the truck.

Meanwhile, Yoni’s daughter, Bianca Sánchez, was concerned. The owner of the bakery where his father worked had told him that he had not been working for two days.