The cornerbacks of the New York Giants, DeAndre Baker, and that of the Seattle Seahawks, Quinton Dunbar, surrendered yesterday to the Broward County jail to carry out arrest warrants in connection with an alleged robbery in Miramar, Florida ) this week.

Bradford Cohen, a lawyer for Baker, said he has several affidavits from witnesses that exonerate his client of irregularities in the alleged crime.

He claimed that he plans to present them along with video evidence to the judge at the appropriate time.

“We believe that our client is innocent of all charges,” said Cohen.

“We urge people not to rush to court. We have affidavits from various witnesses who exonerate my client,” he added.

Cohen confirmed with an Instagram post, that Baker turned himself in yesterday morning.

In the text he indicates that his client is a “believer in the system”.

Baker, who faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, will appear before a judge today.

Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Baker and Dunbar were wanted by the police for an alleged incident that took place on Wednesday night at a party.

According to the arrest warrant, Baker and Dunbar are accused of stealing money and of surveillance while armed with semi-automatic firearms.

He claims that Baker intentionally threatened the victims with a firearm.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, several witnesses said Baker ordered another suspect to wear a red mask to shoot an individual who had just entered the party.

Dunbar’s attorney Michael Grieco said he forwarded five witness affidavits that exonerated Dunbar of wrongdoing to the state attorney’s office.

He added that these are the same witnesses who gave the original statements in the police report that led to the arrest warrants.

For their part, the Miramar Police Department welcomed witnesses to add or change anything to their statement if they wished.

Until yesterday morning, the Police said that none of the victims or witnesses had retracted their testimonies.

The Miramar Police Department reiterated that it is not treating Baker or Dunbar differently than any other suspect.

