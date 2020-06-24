We all love onion rings, but many times we refrain from making them because they absorb a lot of fat from the oil where we fry them. So try these delicious baked onion rings you will love them!

June 24, 20208: 48 AM

Who doesn’t like some good onion rings, fluffy and full of flavor? Well, everyone, the bad thing about this snack is that it is not very healthy, because they absorb a lot of fat.

But for every dish there is a light option that is full of flavor. So today we bring you a recipe for baked onion rings, which are so delicious and full of flavor that you never want to fry them again.

To prepare your baked onion rings you will need:

Ingredients:

2 red onions 1 cup flour Salt A beer Black pepper

Step by Step:

Slice the onions and scoop out the natural rings that form. In a separate container we are going to make the batter where we will submerge the onion rings: Mix the flour, beer, salt and black pepper and stir until a compact mass is made. Coat the onion rings in the mixture and go placing them on a baking tray in which we will have put waxed paper. Bake for 15-20 minutes at 180 degrees until we see the topping turn golden brown and crisp. Take out, let cool and enjoy.

With information from recetin.com