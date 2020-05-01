The promoters of Baja Aragón, the dean of the great European raid tests and valid for the Bajas World Cup, have announced that they are continuing with the preparations and keep the date of the test, from July 23 to 25.

The organizers of the test issued a statement in this regard, in which they nevertheless indicate that they will follow the instructions of the national government and that of Aragon, as well as the decisions of the federations involved.

“The announcement by the Government of Spain of the beginning of the different phases of de-escalation is hopeful news for competitive sport and encourages us with more force to maintain the work plan that is already underway for the celebration next month of July of the XXXVIIª Baja España Aragón “, can be read in the writing.

“The organization of this scoring event for the FIA ​​World Downhill Low-Ride World Cup, for the Spanish All-Terrain Championship and the FIM Low Down World Cup, wants to transfer the participants and communicate to the fans that the 2020 edition still stands and work is being carried out on the scheduled dates of July 23, 24 and 25 in Teruel“they add.

“The test will keep the same format last year, with two days of competition, Friday July 24 and Saturday 25, in which there will be two specials scheduled for each of both days. Administrative and technical checks will be scheduled for Thursday the 23rd, “they indicate.

“Due to the exceptional situation that our country is going through due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization works, in the same way, in a prevention plan for pilots, teams and personnel participating in the test following the guidelines established by the health authorities and the autonomous community itself for the celebration of the different sports events planned in Spain in the coming months, “they highlight.

“Once the Alarm State that is still in force in our country has ended, the organization of Lower Spain will sit down with the Government of Aragon and the different institutions of the Community to try to find the financing that will allow us to celebrate the 2020 event with total normality and guarantees, “they point out.

“The organization works, therefore, with the different national and international federations, to define the corresponding regulations and outline the best possible routes throughout the province of Teruel. In the coming weeks, depending on the evolution of the different phases of the de-escalation foreseen by the Government, more news regarding this year’s edition will be communicated “, they advance to finish.

