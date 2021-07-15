BairesDEV, the company where only 1% of candidates enter

What is more likely, to enter the prestigious Harvard University or one of the companies with the most projection in Latin America? The answer is Harvard, and the reason BairesDev only hires the best talent. We explain it to you in this article.

That a company is known for the fact of only hiring one percent of the candidates that arrive, has two clear readings. The first is that they only hire the best and, the second, low turnover in jobs, which means that the staff is happy in the company.

This is the case of BairesDev, one of the main software development companies, with the highest growth in Latin America and to which around 100,000 people apply to work every month.

Developer, a profession with a future

Among all the new professions, probably one of the most sought after is that of software developer, due to its high demand. Virtually all companies (regardless of their size) need your services. If you are thinking of studying in this area, it is a good option.

In addition to training, to be successful it is essential that the company in which we apply our curriculum be a company in which we have assured growth, not only at the economic level, but at the level of responsibilities and with the possibility of facing interesting challenges every day.

In fact, Adecco, one of the most important temporary work companies in the world, established in a report the importance of six professional profiles that are most successful today. Among them was that of a software developer.

BairesDev, a company that in the last four years has grown by 52%

When it comes to choosing the best companies to work for, many aspects come into play. One of them is the growth experienced by the company itself. In the case of BairesDev, despite its youth, it has grown 52% in the last four years. What’s more, during 2021, an atypical year due to the ravages caused by the covid-19 pandemic, it expects to grow by 75%.

To put the company in context based on some data:

BairesDev was selected as one of the fastest growing companies by the prestigious Inc 5000 ranking, and that it shares with some of the most important companies in the world. leads projects with companies around the world, but mainly the US so it is ideal for people looking for challenges outside their country. Its selection process means that only one percent of the 1,200,000 candidates join the company that apply. In 2018 had a total of 400 employees. As of today, there are more than 2,500.

The growth of BairesDev, even in a period of uncertainty such as the current one, is also due, among other factors, to the fact that the imposition of teleworking worldwide, caught them prepared. In the own words of Paul Azorín, CTO and founder of BairesDev: “the company’s DNA is 100% distributed and remote, at all times we could continue doing business as usual”

A selection process that justifies everything

When BairesDev emphasizes the low percentage of candidates who end up being selected, they do so for a reason. Their selection process is so exhaustive because they always need to find the maximum possible talent. Hundreds of job openings are not being opened at the same time – fewer are being opened to hire only the most valuable people.

Every year 1,200,000 candidates apply to enter BairesDev or, in other words, an average of 100,000 per month. The selection process is long and somewhat complicated, hence the low percentage of recruitment, 1%.

Specific, the selection process is divided into the following phases. The first, after receiving the CVs, is to carry out an online test, which allows a first screening of the profiles that best fit based on knowledge. For this part, BairesDev has more than 80 different tests depending on the position you want to occupy, as a Java developer, Front and Back End, Algorithms …

The second part is the interview with the Human Resources team. They are personal interviews where the objective is to know first-hand the concerns and capabilities of the candidate.

If you are looking for new challenges, BairesDev is your company

In the third phase, the number of candidates has been greatly reduced. It is the moment of the technical interview where the knowledge of each candidate is put to the test, also in a personal way. Aspects such as the way they carry out their work as well as the approach and resolution of possible tasks are evaluated. This interview lasts 30 minutes.

In parallel to the three phases, BairesDev also uses Staffing Hero, a system based on Artificial Intelligence which, based on parameters and using the information provided, allows the best candidates to be identified.

If you are thinking or would like to be part of BairesDev, this process should not disappoint you, in reverse. If you think you have talent and that you have a lot to contribute, the company currently has more than 900 positions open. You can take a look here.

