BAIC, the Chinese car firm, has developed a device capable of retaining up to 98.5 percent of viruses

BAIC don’t let your guard down in front of the COVID-19That is why it has decided to equip its latest models of cars a new filter Capable of retaining up to 98.5 percent of viruses and bacteria found in the environment, a filter that is equivalent to wearing an N95 mask on board the vehicle.

The device created in China is called Hi-Me, and aims to provide a healthy environment for car occupants.

“This device was developed in China, the country that was the first to present the outbreak of this pandemic. Previously, the filter had already started, given the pollution index suffered by its large cities, but with the Covid-19 outbreak, an improvement was made in the filtration of vehicle interiors, so that although harmful elements were already filtered now we have reached the N95 standards that allow up to 98.5 percent of bacteria or viruses to be filtered, “he shared Victor Amores, marketing director of BAIC Mexico.

Another of the qualities of the HiME filter is that it selects antiallergic materials for the interior of the vehicle by controlling volatile organic compounds and air fresheners with natural products extracted from the oil.

The director of marketing pointed out that the importance and effectiveness of this filter is so high that during the emergency in China all the police vehicles were adapted with this system and the result of the protection was very favorable.

“It is highly recommended for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Asian experience allowed us to observe the efficiency, and the recent measurement that was carried out in Shanghai ensures that there is a high degree of protection in the vehicle,” said Amores.

Victor Amores, also a spokesman for BAIC Mexico, made it very clear that the filter obviously will not replace the protection that we must have individually, but inside the car it could supply the need to wear a mask.

This technology has not yet reached Mexico, but the automaker indicated that it is contemplated that the system Hi-Me It will arrive in the country between July and September.

“When new products arrive (specifically the model X-7) they will come equipped with said filter, what we are trying to do with the suppliers of the filters is that they can send us material for the products that already exist in Mexico and that they can be gradually renewed, “he explained.

Amores noted that the durability of the filters is between six and seven months, although they can be renewed.

