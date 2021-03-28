Bahrain GP F1 2021: Race Results

The 2021 F1 World Championship begins at the Bahrain GP. The race seemed interesting considering what was seen yesterday in qualifying, although the truth is that there have been some disappointments. On the one hand when Max Verstappen has had to cede position to Lewis Hamilton after having overtaken him on the track. Then he was no longer able to get the car into the final laps for what would have been a well-deserved victory for the Dutch driver. A shame that controversial action taken by race management that is going to give a lot to talk about, since it has been quite unfair, especially seeing that the Mercedes have been constantly using the limits of the track lap after lap while the Red Bull has respected …

On the other hand, a shame also to have seen how Fernando Alonso had to leave in his first race after his return. The pilot made a good qualifying yesterday, and today he made a good start, overtaking Carlos Sainz, and keeping many laps in the fight for the points during the first part of the race. Then he went in first to change tires to beat Stroll with that strategy, and he succeeded. But it seemed that in the next stage of the race his times were falling little by little, and finally they asked him to enter the box to retire due to problems with the rear brakes. Some brakes that are critical in this circuit …

Remarkable the Alpha Tauri’s speedThese Red Bull B have shown their potential in qualifying and in the race, and they will put up a lot of battle during the season. A pity that Gasly had that problem at the beginning, losing the front wing, which has weighed down the rest of the Bahrain GP, ​​and he finally ended up dropping out as well.

On the other hand, the Haas They had quite a bit of trouble at the start of the race, both of them running off the track after losing the car. Only Nikita hit the barriers, while Mick Schumacher was the next to repeat the same control problem, but being able to save the car and get back into the race without too many consequences.

Also remarkable the problem that Sergio Pérez has had At the start, you saw your car come to a complete stop on the formation lap. That has forced everyone to do another training lap and the Mexican was able to re-start the car and reach the pitlane, from where he had to leave for a great race and coming back.

Another of the highlights of the race has been the Sebastian Vettel incident with Esteban Ocon. Aston Martin’s was overtaken by Alpine’s and at the end of the straight Vettel was seen attacking his opponent from behind. The worst part has been Vettel, although both have been able to continue the race. In addition, the realization has shown a radio of Vettel blaming Ocon, who says he has changed his trajectory. But the truth is that you look at it from the camera you look at it, Ocon has done the right thing and has not moved. The culprit is Vettel. We will see the penalty that falls after the race, he has already started badly with three points for ignoring yellow flags yesterday in qualifying …

Bahrain GP race results

# 8211; # 8211; – – – Position Driver Team Time Laps 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes – 56 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0 “745 56 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +37” 383 56 4 Lando Norris McLaren +46 “466 56 5 Sergio Pérez Red Bull +52” 047 56 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +59 “090 56 7 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +66” 004 56 8 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +67 “100 56 9 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +85” 692 56 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +86 “713 56 11 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo +88 “864 56 12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1 lap 55 13 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 lap 55 14 George Russell Williams +1 lap 55 15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Matin +1 lap 55 16 Mick Schumacher Haas +1 lap 55 17 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri – Retired 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams – Retired 19 Fernando Alonso Alpine – Retired 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas – Retired This first race has more or less exposed the performance of each team, although it will not be the case on all circuits . Depending on the characteristics of each circuit, there could be slight differences in the positions. But it seems that the level would be: 1-Red Bull, 2-Mercedes, 3-Alpha Tauri, 4-McLaren, 5-Ferrari, 6-Aston Martin, 7-Alpine, 8-Alfa Romeo, 9-Williams, 10-Haas . Although Ferrari and McLaren seem quite even, and Alpine and Aston Martin are not far …

The next race will be held on European territory, Formula 1 travels from the Bahrain GP to the GP of Imola, in Italy. And that will be the weekend of April 18, therefore, there will be a weekend of rest. We’ll see if the teams have some updates there and if there is as much excitement there as in these last laps of the race …