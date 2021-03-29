Bahrain GP F1 2021: Qualifying Results

Impressive the first classification of the F1 2021 season in the Bahrain GP circuit. With more surprises than expected seen in practice 3. This session has been a continuation of what was seen yesterday, with all the teams continuing with the tests and settings for setting up the car for qualifying and the race . But the truth is that more than one was hiding their cards in free practice and they ended up surprising in the classification, and few could guess. In addition, this has only been the prelude to what can happen tomorrow in the race. Remember that some cars that have done very well here on a lap could suffer when they are filled to the top of gasoline and the degradation takes its toll. Therefore, not everything is said …

For now, Red Bull is the one that has won, with a fantastic pole by Max Verstappen. The same one that finished last season with pole, reopens this season with another. And it seems that this year the Red Bull improvements are in line with the step forward that Honda has taken in its last year. The Dutch driver has already been very strong in free practice, and has shown his worth with this performance in which the Mercedes, who have been covered, have remained just behind him. And it seems that in long runs the energy drinks team does better than in qualifying, quite the opposite of Mercedes, so tomorrow, despite the good position of the star, they could suffer something …

As to Sergio perezMany said that he was a very good pilot, and I do not doubt that he is a good pilot, but be careful because pilots of Max’s stature can sink and stain the Mexican’s career a lot. Some saw the Red Bull signing as a great opportunity for Checo, but what seemed positive is likely to become a drag. Remember what happened to Gasly, Kvyat, or Albon. If he doesn’t adapt well to that car and can’t get close to Max, the praise will turn into criticism and could end Perez’s career.

On the other hand, Sebastian vettel He has not been very happy with the microphones either. He has complained about the yellow flags, but his face seemed to hide more than that. Stroll, who is not a good driver at all, has managed to be well ahead in qualifying. I hope this year does not also become the final sentence of the German, because it would be quite sad for a four-time champion to finish like this … Anyway, in his favor to say that he still has to adapt to the new car, and that those have not helped either. problems he cited on the track. Give him more time and see what happens, but he should be ahead of Stroll with ease.

As to Fernando Alonso, He has been seen behind Ocon, but when the moment of truth has come, he has shown that he is not as rusty as others think. Not only has he passed the cut of Q3, but he has also managed to classify 9th. His teammate was hurt by the yellow flags, so he was unable to pass. It must also be said that Alonso has been able to go through Tsunoda’s tire choice problems and that Vettel was also out, but if not, they would be candidates to enter Q3. It is very expensive this season …

Carlos Sainz has come to be first in Q2, a surprise from Ferrari that did not seem so powerful. But they have given the surprise, the improvement is noticeable, even ahead of McLaren. A pity that the Madrilenian could not make a good final lap in Q3, falling behind Leclerc. In addition, that scare in which the engine had stopped caused the worst to be expected, although he was finally able to start it using the electrical part and continue qualifying. But by the hair does not pass the cut.

Results of free practice 3 of the Bahrain GP

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’30 “577 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’31” 316 3 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’31 “583 4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’31” 855 5 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1 “31” 908 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’32 “108 7 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’32” 224 8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’32 “423 9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’32” 431 10 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’32 ” 477 11 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’32 “482 12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’32” 500 13 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’32 “709 14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’32” 755 15 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’32 “820 16 Lando Norris McLaren 1’32 “860 17 George Russell Williams 1’33” 323 18 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’33 “422 19 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’33” 622 20 Nicholas Latiffi Williams 1’33 “959

Results of qualifying 2 of the Bahrain GP

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’28 “997 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’29” 385 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’29 “586 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’29” 678 5 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1 ‘ 29 “809 6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’29” 927 7 Lando Norris McLaren 1’29 “974 8 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’30” 215 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’30 “249 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’30” 601 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’30 “659 12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’30” 708 13 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’31 “203 14 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’31” 238 15 George Russell Williams 1’33 “430 16 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’31 “724 17 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’31” 936 18 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’32 “056 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’32” 449 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’33 “273

Tomorrow more with one exciting race What awaits after the intense classification. Anything can happen, a lot of equality between all, and remember that everything is not said. Those that do very well on low gas may not do as well on long runs, with more gas degradation and weight. It is something that has already been seen in the previous tests, so be careful, there could be new surprises …