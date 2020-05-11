Bahia fans who are going through the process of recovering from the most acute symptoms of the new coronavirus, Geovane Dias and his brother, Américo Caldas, had a pleasant surprise in the last week promoted by their heart club.

Flávio and Gregore talk to Bahia fans who are recovering from COVID-19

The Squadron promoted a meeting by videoconference where both could chat with midfielders Flávio and Gregore in search of Tricolor to send messages of support and, of course, bring a little joy and lightness to the delicate moment.

While Geovane has already been able to be sent to his residence and undergoes preventive isolation, his brother remains hospitalized. Something that, in the middle of the conversation, made him prefer not to talk over the internet with his brother to avoid the sadness of seeing him in these conditions even with the suggestion of the club’s press officer, Bruno Queiroz.

– I prefer not to see it because I think I’m going to be very emotional. I took him to Fonte Nova since he was eight, we are 20 years apart, I’m older. He was on my feet to take him to Bahia games – said Geovane.

The moment Américo noticed the surprise, the tears were contained. Calmer, he said that he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with a thrombosis, but that he had recovered and was already back in bed.

Check below, in full, the surprise made by Bahia to the two fans

